Suspects in Custody After Armed Robbery in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Suspects were taken into custody after an armed robbery and a large search in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Sunday.

The scene unfolded in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 151st Street.

Neighbors said officers told them to stay in their homes as they searched for the suspects.

Miami-Dade Police said no one was injured, and the suspects were taken into custody.

Officials haven't released the suspects' identities or what charges they're facing.

They also haven't given more information on the armed robbery.

