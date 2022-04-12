Suspects in Stolen Car Flee Police, Cause Crash in Hallandale Beach

Two suspects who fled from police in Hallandale Beach caused a crash that left another driver hospitalized Tuesday, officials said.

The incident began when an officer noticed a suspicious car and got behind it, and the driver accelerated away from the officer, Hallandale Beach Police officials said.

A short time later, the car crashed into another vehicle in the area of Foster Road and Northwest 7th Avenue.

The two people who were inside fled on foot, and one of them was quickly taken into custody, officials said. There was an active search for the second suspect.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the vehicle they crashed into was injured and taken to a local hospital.

When police searched their system, they discovered that the car had been reported stolen, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.