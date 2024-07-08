Suspects on jet skis fire at party leaving a man injured in Golden Glades: Police

A man was transported to the hospital after being shot by two suspects on jet skis during a party in Golden Glades on Sunday night.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a residence in the 15000 block of South River Drive at 7:14 p.m., where a man had been shot by two individuals on jet skis, according to police.

The suspects fired towards the rear of the residence during a party following a verbal dispute, police stated.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where police say he is in stable condition.

There is no further information available at this time, and it is unknown if the suspects have been located by authorities or remain at large.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.