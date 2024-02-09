‘They think it's Miramar Raceway': Neighbors call for change after SUV crashes into home

An SUV crashed into a Miramar home on Friday, and fortunately, no one was hurt — but residents are calling for change, saying this is not the first time a car has crashed into a house in their neighborhood.

The white SUV slammed into the living room of the residence near the corner of Miramar Parkway and Northwest 66th Terrace.

Luckily, no one was inside the house, and the driver was OK.

“I walked out to the sidewalk and I saw that white SUV going across Miramar Parkway over the center median," said neighbor George Ellis. "Came through this driveway."

The speed limit on Miramar Parkway is 30 mph. Ellis suspects the car was going about 50 mph.

He said this wasn't the first time a car lost control and went into a home on the stretch road.

“In 2021, a Tesla went into a home two doors next to me — hit my car and my wife’s, and then two years later in 2023, a drunk driver came through and took out a lady’s wall," Ellis said.

Last year, the city installed guard rails along Miramar Parkway. But neighbors want the city to do more, such as add street lights or hand out tougher penalties to speeders.

"They think it's the Miramar Raceway," Ellis said.