SW Florida Child Charged With Making School Threats Had Rights Violated: Father

The father of a 10-year-old child who was arrested in late May for allegedly making threats of a school shooting in southwest Florida says his son's rights were violated.

Dereck Marquez told NBC affiliate WESH-TV his son never made any threats despite what Lee County Sheriff's officials said after his May 30th arrest.

“He said that he obtained a bazillion dollars and said he bought this and showed an image of guns because in his mind guns are expensive,” Marquez said.

Marquez said he was upset that his son's face was posted on social media just hours after the arrest.

"Posted my son's face, perp walk without covering his face, name, birthdate before we even saw a judge,” he added.

The 10-year-old was interviewed and arrested on a charge of making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” said Sheriff LCSO Carmine Marceno after the arrest.

Marquez said he wants an apology from Marceno and his resignation.

His son is due in court Monday for the latest hearing in the case.