Miami Beach

Swastika Drawn on Door of Miami Beach Jewish Temple

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Police are investigating after a swastika was drawn on the door of a Miami Beach Jewish temple.

The anti-Semitic graffiti was found Sunday at Temple Emanu-El at 1701 Washington Avenue, according to a Miami Beach Police report.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The report said the swastika was drawn either later Saturday or early Sunday with permanent marker and was found by the temple's facilities manager.

An employee of an art gallery in the temple said the camera that had been placed in the area was moved and they couldn't get a good view of the doorway, the report said.

Local

Florida Keys 22 mins ago

Package With $1M Worth of Cocaine Found Floating at Sea Near Florida Keys

only on 6 22 mins ago

Residents of Many Hollywood Condo Buildings Say Thieves Are Stealing Their Bikes

The incident remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachMiami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us