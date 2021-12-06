Swastika Drawn on Door of Miami Beach Jewish Temple

Police are investigating after a swastika was drawn on the door of a Miami Beach Jewish temple.

The anti-Semitic graffiti was found Sunday at Temple Emanu-El at 1701 Washington Avenue, according to a Miami Beach Police report.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The report said the swastika was drawn either later Saturday or early Sunday with permanent marker and was found by the temple's facilities manager.

An employee of an art gallery in the temple said the camera that had been placed in the area was moved and they couldn't get a good view of the doorway, the report said.

The incident remains under investigation.