Video shows Hialeah home surrounded by SWAT personnel after man barricades himself inside

Police are investigating after a man barricaded himself in a Hialeah home Friday.

According to police, at about 5 a.m. Friday officials received a 911 call from the occupants of the home about a burglary in progress.

They soon saw who the suspect was and it was someone they knew, police said.

Police evacuated the residents from the home and the suspect then barricaded himself inside.

Video captured by Chopper 6 showed the residents laying on the ground outside as SWAT personnel negotiated with the man to come out.

Officials said, police have spent several hours negotiating with him, but he has not come out. The man has not made any threats and authorities don't know why he barricaded himself.

This is an ongoing and active scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.