Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Lauderhill home

A man was taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home for hours Tuesday in Lauderhill.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Violent Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response unit were serving an arrest warrant after 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 33rd Way when the subject inside refused to come out.

The details of the arrest warrant were not released.

SWAT teams and hostage negotiators were outside the home for hours. The man was eventually taken into custody before 11 p.m. His identity was not available.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A woman at the scene who claimed she was a relative of a person inside the home claimed the standoff was retaliation by deputies for a federal lawsuit filed in August against Sheriff Gregory Tony and others at BSO.

"Would you let a gang of armed people into your house?" she said when asked why the man refused to come out. "For no reason? Would you not keep your doors locked?"

NBC6 reached out to officials for confirmation and more details.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.