Sweetwater police respond to Dolphin Mall over alleged theft incident

There was a significant police presence at Dolphin Mall on Saturday night, after what police are calling a theft incident.
Cameras were rolling as Sweetwater Police units responded to the scene just before 9 p.m., while shoppers were seen exiting the building.
Two people were reportedly detained in connection to the incident, but further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.