Sweetwater police respond to Dolphin Mall over alleged theft incident

Shoppers were seen exiting the mall as Sweetwater police responded to the scene on Saturday night

There was a significant police presence at Dolphin Mall on Saturday night, after what police are calling a theft incident.

Cameras were rolling as Sweetwater Police units responded to the scene just before 9 p.m., while shoppers were seen exiting the building.

Two people were reportedly detained in connection to the incident, but further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

