System Off Florida Could Become Season’s First Named Storm

The storm that brought flooding rain to the Keys on Thursday and to Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Friday is now off the coast in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center is still projecting an eighty percent chance of tropical cyclone development as the storm drifts to the northeast this weekend.

Tropical cyclone development means the storm would become at least a tropical depression.

If the storm continued to organize more after that, it would become Tropical or Subtropical Storm Arthur, the first named storm of the the hurricane season that technically doesn't begin until June 1st.

Forecast models show this storm will continue moving away from Florida, drifting up toward Cape Hatteras, North Carolina by Monday.

8am from @NHC_Atlantic --> GRADUAL DEVELOPMENT OF THIS SYSTEM IS EXPECTED, AND IT WILL LIKELY BECOME A TROPICAL OR SUBTROPICAL STORM ON SATURDAY WHEN IT IS LOCATED NEAR THE NORTHWESTERN BAHAMAS.



80% formation chance... recon will fly the system today. pic.twitter.com/BS6IiKP84E — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) May 15, 2020

It's not uncommon to have a named storm before the official start of hurricane season. However, pre-season storm formation does not serve as a signal to what the upcoming season may bring. The last five seasons have all featured named systems before the official start.

Subtropical storms are not as defined as tropical storms, with its strongest winds located some distance from it's loosely formed center. They are also not a strong as tropical storms.

Later in the weekend and early next week the system is forecast to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic.

The forecast led Florida emergency management officials to close 14 state-run COVID-19 test sites on Friday. The sites in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Brevard counties will reopen on Monday.

Helen Aguirre Ferré, the communications director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said on Twitter that it's the right move. “With possible wind gusts of 40 mph, it is best for public safety to reopen on Monday. It’s also common sense," she tweeted Thursday night.

State officials have said Florida is currently testing 16,000 to 24,000 people a day for the coronavirus.

Closing the testing sites for the entire weekend will give officials time to break down and set up tables, tents and other equipment at each location, Jason Mahon, communications director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, told the Miami Herald.

Even though the anticipated weather is expected to move through the area by later in the weekend, Mahon noted that the sites would remain closed Sunday “to allow staff to set up the sites after the conditions have passed.”