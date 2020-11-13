Fort Lauderdale

Tamarac Basketball Coach Accused of Fraud Involving Nearly $1M in PPP Loans

A criminal complaint alleges that Terrence Williams fraudulently obtained $984,710 in a PPP loan on behalf of a company he owned

By Daniela Flamini

Getty

A high school basketball coach from Tamarac has been accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million dollars from a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Terrence Williams, 40, is facing charges of bank fraud, money laundering, unlawful transactions and false financial statements. Williams is the head coach of the boys' varsity basketball team at a high school in Fort Lauderdale.

He reportedly applied for and received $984,710 in a PPP loan on behalf of a company he owned, Williams Consulting Group LLC. The loans are a feature of the CARES Act that are meant to provide forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses.

Local

Miami-Dade 18 mins ago

Man Gets 20 Years for Plot to Kill Miami Judge, Prosecutor

Tropical Storm Eta 22 mins ago

Mosquito Fighters Face Tricky Battle in Eta's Wake

Though Williams reported that his company had 67 employees and an average monthly payroll of $393,884.00, "the company in fact paid no such payroll and did not have any recorded employees with the State of Florida," according to a criminal complaint.

After receiving the PPP loan, Williams allegedly laundered the vast majority of the funds by transferring the proceeds to several of his accounts.

He was scheduled to appear before a judge Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The criminal charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan of the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Kyle A. Myles of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General, and Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleFBITamaracU.S. Attorney's Officefraud
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us