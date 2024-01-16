Tamarac teen raced on Turnpike, caused crash with injuries while fleeing trooper: FHP

A Tamarac teen who was seen racing on the Florida's Turnpike was arrested after causing a crash with injuries while fleeing from a trooper, authorities said.

Julian David Ortega, 19, was arrested Sunday on charges of reckless driving causing damage to property or person, as well as fleeing and eluding at a high rate of speed causing injury, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Julian David Ortega

According to the report, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was on patrol around 9:20 p.m. Sunday and was on the Turnpike northbound in Miami-Dade when they spotted two vehicles racing at speeds up to 112 mph.

The trooper activated their lights and sirens and instructed both vehicles to pull over through their P.A. system.

One vehicle complied but the other, a red Mitsubishi Lancer, kept heading north, the report said.

The trooper tried to overtake the Lancer, which started fleeing at speeds up to 90 mph, before they eventually encountered traffic ahead that was stopped from an earlier crash, the report said.

The Lancer went from the inside lane to the outside lane then tried to move to the center lane but struck a Jeep from behind, before it rotated and came to a rest facing south in the inside shoulder, the report said.

Ortega was taken into custody and brought to a hospital before being booked into jail, the report said.

The occupants of the Jeep were also taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Ortega remained behind bars Tuesday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.