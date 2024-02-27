WATCH LIVE: Teachers union, Broward Schools meet after vote on agreements, including base salary increase

The Broward County School Board and Dr. Peter Licata, BCPS Superintendent, will hold a news conference this Tuesday following the Board’s vote on tentative agreements made with the Broward Teachers Union earlier this month.

“The agreements include base salary increases for Education Professionals, retroactive for the 2023/24 school year, and a Memorandum of Understanding regarding early release days and teacher planning days for the 2024/25 school year”, said the media release.

The Broward Teachers Union (BTU) and negotiators from Broward County Public Schools have been going back and forth on pay raise negotiations since last year.

The union says since teachers are asked to do security and mental health functions, they should be eligible to receive some of the roughly $11 million in unspent referendum money earmarked for mental health and school safety.

BTU is asking for a 9% salary increase. The district, as of November 2023, was offering a 1.7% raise, which comes from state money, and a one-time 2% bonus.