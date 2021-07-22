Team USA Gymnastics Holds Practice at Venue Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

NBC 6 got a first-hand look Thursday at the venue where gymnastics will take place during the Tokyo Olympics.

Ariake Gymnastics Center is where fans will hopefully see some wins for Team USA. The ladies of USA Women’s Gymnastics saw the center for the first time Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At podium training, they practiced their floor routines, uneven bars, balance beam and got a chance to get familiar with the vault.

The team had an early scare when alternate Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID-19. She had been vaccinated and is asymptomatic while quarantining at a hotel.

Nevertheless, the team is expected to perform at the highest level. The six-member squad includes veteran and legend Simone Biles along with Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, Mykayla Skinner and Jade Carey - a group ready to show what this entire team can do.

Biles, considered the most decorated American gymnast, has nothing left to prove - but she isn’t satisfied and will keep pushing herself beyond the laws of gravity.

She could make history in Tokyo, needing to win five gold medals to tie the all-time record by former Soviet athlete Larisa Latynina.