South Florida

Tee It Up: Here are the Best Golf Courses in South Florida

The ranking from Golfbreaks by PGA lists the must-go golf courses in the area for the whole family to enjoy

By Kevin Boulandier

If you are looking for a wind down this summer, South Florida has some nice weather and nice golf areas.

Here are the best golf course around town, according to the latest ranking in Golfbreaks by PGA:

Blue Monster at Trump National Doral

This Doral location is home to 50 years of PGA tours. It is known for his difficult maneuvering as golfers need to avoid the waters on the sides and a thick rough.

Getty Images
Adam Scott of Australia out of the bunker on the 14th hole during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course on March 5, 2016 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Miami Beach Golf Club

The golf course is known for its 18 holes, its numerous pars-4, its palm trees around the fairways. It is known as one of the must-play courses in Miami, according to GolfBreaks.

Miami Beach Golf Club (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

International Links Melreese Country Club

The 6,500 sqft course includes five lakes, 97 sand bunkers, nine waste bunkers, and cypress wetlands. The 135-acre golf course is located adjacent to the Miami International Airport.

melreese-golf
NBC 6
Teeing off at Melreese Country Club

Red Tiger at Trump National Doral

This golf course is the sibling to the Blue Monster but it is still a fan-favorite. Known for its family-friendly environment and company tournaments, the course has a par-5 5th, which is considered the signature hole, and "features a sweeping dogleg around the lake with the approach shot played to an island green," according to the ranking.

The Soffer Course at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

This course has hosted several PGA events. It is described as a risk-reward course that is surrounded by creeks and lagoons across its fairways. The course was recently updated giving golfers a smoother putting surface.

Other golf course that made the list include:

  • The Gold Course at Tiburón Golf Club
  • Raptor Bay Golf Club
  • The Rookery at Marco
  • Hammock Bay Golf Course
  • Naples Grande Golf Club
  • Old Corkscrew Golf Club
  • Lely Flamingo at Lely Golf Resort

Click here for the full list.

