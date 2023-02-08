Teen Arrested After Allegedly Making Social Media Threats Against School Near Tampa

A 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday after allegedly making threats on social media toward a school north of Tampa that caused a total of four schools to be placed on some form of a lockdown.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the teen made threats against Rushe Middle School in Pasco County, causing both that school and a high school in the district to be placed on Controlled Campus status for the day. Two other schools nearby were also affected to a lesser extent, according to the station.

The student, who was not identified, admitted to making the threats when questioned by Pasco County Sheriff's deputies. The student was charged with making written threats to kill, disruption of a school function and making a false report to law enforcement.

The school district said students and staff members were never in danger.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“It’s frustrating and concerning to have these disruptions at our schools, but I want parents to know that we will always err on the side of caution and will keep parents informed,” said Pasco School Superintendent Kurt Browning. “Also, I want students to know that making anonymous threats is not a joke; it’s a crime.”

A second arrest was made in an unrelated threat made toward a school in the district by a student who now lives in Florida's panhandle.