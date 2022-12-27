Teen Arrested in Shooting Death of Fellow Teen Before Christmas

Police said a 17-year-old teenager has been charged in the death of a fellow teen who was found last week near a Palm Beach County community.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the body of 17-year-old Emmanuel Castaneda, known to loved ones as Manny, was found last Wednesday in the grass near a body of water in Loxahatchee.

Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old teen with first-degree murder and armed carjacking in the case.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said his office, for the most part, has discretion regarding prosecution of the teen as an adult.

"The juvenile system is meant for rehabilitation whereas the adult system is meant for punishment," Aronberg said. "But there are some crimes that are so serious that put the community at risk that really we have no other choice but to try that juvenile as an adult -- like if it's a gun crime for example."