Teen arrested in shooting near Pompano Beach school that left 2 hospitalized: BSO

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting near a Pompano Beach high school that left two people hospitalized earlier this month.

The teen, from Plantation, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 5 shooting, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

According to BSO, deputies were at a football game at Blanche Ely High School when they responded to shots fired in the area.

Deputies found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and learned a second gunshot victim had been taken by Lauderhill Fire Rescue to the hospital.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives continued to investigate and with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip, identified the teen as the gunman, officials said.

The teen was taken into custody when a search warrant was served in Fort Lauderdale by BSO's Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R) and the Fort Lauderdale Gun Intelligence Unit.

He was brought to the county's juvenile assessment center.

Officials said the shooting happened near the school but not at the game, and said there was no indication the shooting was connected to the school.