Miami-Dade County

Teen Carjacking Suspect Dies After Hollywood-to-Miami-Dade Police Chase

Authorities investigating after teen dies while in Miami-Dade Police custody

By NBC 6

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images

Authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect who had led police on a chase from Hollywood to Miami-Dade Sunday night.

Police said the incident began when the teen carjacked an Alfa Romeo in Hollywood and fled in the vehicle.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Hollywood Police began a pursuit of the teen, who fled into Miami-Dade, where the Miami-Dade Police Aviation Unit assisted in tracking the teen.

The teen eventually crashed in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 62nd Street, where he was taken into custody by Hollywood Police.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 51 mins ago

Investigator Examining Discrimination Complaints by Fort Lauderdale Officers

Broward 13 hours ago

Miramar Commissioner Could Be Pushed Out For Attending Meetings Virtually

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the teen at the scene, before Miami-Dade Police took custody of the teen, officials said.

"During the course of the investigation, the subject became unconscious and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Hialeah Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Miami-Dade Police said in a news release.

Police haven't released the identity of the teen, and said an investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyHollywood
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us