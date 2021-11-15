Teen Carjacking Suspect Dies After Hollywood-to-Miami-Dade Police Chase

Authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old carjacking suspect who had led police on a chase from Hollywood to Miami-Dade Sunday night.

Police said the incident began when the teen carjacked an Alfa Romeo in Hollywood and fled in the vehicle.

Hollywood Police began a pursuit of the teen, who fled into Miami-Dade, where the Miami-Dade Police Aviation Unit assisted in tracking the teen.

The teen eventually crashed in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 62nd Street, where he was taken into custody by Hollywood Police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the teen at the scene, before Miami-Dade Police took custody of the teen, officials said.

"During the course of the investigation, the subject became unconscious and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Hialeah Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Miami-Dade Police said in a news release.

Police haven't released the identity of the teen, and said an investigation is ongoing.