Teen Dies After High-Speed Dirt Bike Crash in Davie: Police

A 17-year-old dirt bike rider has died after he was involved in a crash in Davie, police said Friday.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Flamingo Road and Southwest 10th Court.

Davie Police officials said the teen was traveling at a high rate of speed when he ran into a Toyota Corolla that was making a turn.

The teen was rushed to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. His name hasn't been released.

The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

