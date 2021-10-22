Miami Gardens

Teen Driver Facing Vehicular Homicide Charge in Fatal Miami Gardens Crash

Innocent Friggson, 19, charged in September crash that killed 64-year-old Ludman Lawrence

By Brian Hamacher

A teen driver has been arrested in connection with a high-speed crash that killed a man in Miami Gardens last month, police said Thursday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 25 in the 3800 block of Northwest 183rd Street.

Miami Gardens Police officials said 19-year-old Innocent Friggson was speeding on Northwest 183rd Street when the car he was driving collided with a vehicle being driven by 64-year-old Ludman Lawrence.

Lawrence had been trying to make a left turn and the impact caused his car to overturn and eject him from the vehicle. He later died from his injuries.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, including two that were parked, police said.

Police said Friggson "was traveling at a very high rate of speed which exceeded the posted speed limit prior to colliding with the victim’s vehicle."

Friggson faces one count of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner. He wasn't listed in jail records and attorney information wasn't available.

