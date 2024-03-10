Teen fatally shot by ex-boyfriend while on FaceTime call in West Palm Beach

A man shot and killed his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend on Wednesday, before turning the gun on himself, according to West Palm Beach police.

Officers identified the victim as Kelvi McCray, who was reportedly on a FaceTime call with three other people when she was shot several times inside her home.

The shooter was later identified as Keisean Shaw, 19, who was found in the living room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, police said.

"The victim was sitting, eating dinner and FaceTiming with three friends, when Shaw came in and shot her," West Palm Beach spokesman Mike Jachles said. "One of the three on FaceTime was actually a witness for us that provided that quick identification."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

McCray's mother reportedly called police following the shooting. "Her boyfriend came in and shot her, my baby dead," she said in a 911 call.

Officers arrived at the home, where they found the 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to her head, back and neck, according to a police report.

Family members reportedly told police that Shaw and McCray had broken up, but Shaw was still living in the home and had not been taking the break-up well.

McCray was rushed to a local hospital, where she died Wednesday. Shaw later died from his injuries on Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers had been looking for Shaw before the shooting, because he allegedly threatened McCray with a gun on Tuesday.