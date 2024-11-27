Teen hit and killed by car in Princeton was steps away from home

A 14-year-old killed while trying to cross the street in Princeton has been identified as Lazaro Martinez by family and friends.

“It just hurts thinking about the pain his mom is going through,” said Heidy Rivera.

Heidy Rivera’s sons played football on the Miami Knights team with the boy. She says the football team is deeply saddened by this tragedy.

“He loved the quarterback position, he was probably one of the best quarterbacks I’ve played with,” said former teammate Karem Johnson.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Martinez was attempting to cross the street on Southwest 112th Avenue near 232nd Street when the driver of a black Audi struck him.

Martinez was killed just steps away from his home. Friends say his 8-year-old cousin witnessed the tragedy.

“We’ll be down here representing #12. We’ll make sure Lazaro is remembered the correct way,” Rivera said.

The driver of the Audi stayed at the scene.

People who live near SW 112th Avenue say there are accidents frequently in the area. Just last year, a man also died in a crash about a block away from where Lazaro Martinez was killed.

“It does get dark in this little piece from 224 all the way to 232. I do think it‘s important to light up the area. It is a high-traffic area,” said Jessenia Valdez, who lives in the neighborhood.