Dania Beach

Teen hospitalized after being struck be a vehicle in Dania Beach

The incident happened near SW 4th Ave and SW 16th street Tuesday morning

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

A 15-year-old was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dania Beach.

The incident happened near SW 4th Ave and SW 16th street Tuesday morning.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Chief Michael Kane, the teen suffered a head injury and was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in stable condition.

There was no further information regarding the vehicle involved in this incident.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

