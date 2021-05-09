Teen Hospitalized in Serious Condition After Violent Crash in Lauderhill

Several people, including a young teenager, were hospitalized after a major crash Sunday evening in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, after 8 p.m., a black Infinity driving east on Sunrise Boulevard hit a silver Nissan that was making a turn at the intersection of Northwest 34th Avenue and Sunrise.

A young teenage boy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale in serious condition. Three other passengers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use Oakland Park Boulevard while investigators were at the scene.