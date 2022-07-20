Teen Injured in Drive-by Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

A 16-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded at around 8:44 p.m. to the 2500 block of NW 58th Street and found the teen with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Information on a suspect and vehicle description was not available.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.