Teen Killed, 2 People Hospitalized After Triple Shooting in Florida City

Miami-Dade Police detectives investigating triple shooting

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 8th Place.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found three males shot at the scene.

The 17-year-old, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims, who also weren't identified, were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting. No other information was immediately known.

