Miami-Dade County

Teen Killed in Drive-By Shooting in NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in a northwest Miami-dade neighborhood that left a teen dead Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m.in the 7100 block of Northwest 14th Place, just blocks from Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed a juvenile was killed in a shooting at the scene, but gave no other information.

