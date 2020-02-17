Teen Killed in Weekend Boating Crash in Florida Keys

A weekend in the Florida Keys ended tragically for one teenager after he was thrown off a boat and struck.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials say the incident took place Sunday just before 4 p.m. near mile marker 79 and Lower Matecumbe, saying a total of four people were in the boat at the time.

Three of the passengers were ejected, with one suffering fatal injuries to his lower body. Officials have not released any information on the victim’s identity. The other two passengers ejected were not hurt.

Officials have not released any information on their investigation at this time, including if alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.