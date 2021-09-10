Teen Made School Shooting Threats After Losing Fortnite Game: BSO

A 14-year-old from Pembroke Pines is facing charges after authorities said a loss in a video game led to him making school shooting threats, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a tip from the FBI on Wednesday that the threats had been made against St. Brendan High School in Miami and posted on YouTube in August.

“I can’t wait to injure my classmates on September 12," one message read, while another said, "I will bring a weapon to St. Brendan High September 12."

The teen, who doesn't attend St. Brendan, also warned students at the school to "be ready," officials said.

Detectives said the teen later admitted that he'd made the threats after losing a game of Fortnite.

The teen faces a felony charge of written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

"This case is a reminder that all threats are taken seriously and are fully investigated," BSO officials said in a statement. "Additionally, criminal charges could be brought, when appropriate."