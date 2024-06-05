Broward County

Teen on scooter airlifted to hospital after he's struck by car near Deerfield Beach High

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Southwest 11th Way and Southwest 15th Street, not far from Deerfield Beach High School

A teen was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a scooter near a high school in Deerfield Beach Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Southwest 11th Way and Southwest 15th Street, not far from Deerfield Beach High School.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the 15-year-old was riding the scooter when he turned into the path of the vehicle and was struck.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and airlifted the teen to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that weren't expected to be life threatening, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

