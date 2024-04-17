Miami

Teen on scooter injured in crash near Citrus Grove Middle School in Miami

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Northwest 3rd Street and 22nd Avenue

By Kim Wynne

NBC6

A teen on a scooter was injured in a crash near a middle school in Miami Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Northwest 3rd Street and 22nd Avenue near Citrus Grove Middle School.

Miami Police officials said a 16-year-old was on a scooter when he was struck by a van.

The teen had serious injures and was rushed to the hospital but was expected to be okay, police said.

Footage from the scene showed the scooter partially underneath the van in the roadway. The driver of the van stayed at the scene, police said.

Police believe the teen didn't stop at a nearby stop sign. They said he was on his way to school but doesn't attend Citrus Grove.

