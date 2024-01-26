Teen stabbed North Miami Beach High classmate with steak knife, charged with attempted murder

A 16-year-old is now facing attempted murder and other charges after police said he stabbed a classmate with a steak knife at North Miami Beach High School Thursday.

An arrest report released Friday details what led to the stabbing, which happened during lunchtime at the school on Northeast 167th Street.

According to the report, the 16-year-old told detectives he and the victim had been involved in a fight on Monday.

The 16-year-old went home and found a black-handled steak knife in his mother's kitchen, and started bringing it to school, the report said.

On Thursday, the 16-year-old spotted the other teen by the bleachers near the baseball field, and the two got into a heated argument, the report said.

The teen said he'd been holding the knife in his hand and covering it with his backpack when he pulled it out and stabbed the other student once in the upper rib cage, the report said.

Police are searching for a student who allegedly stabbed another at North Miami Beach High School. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

He said he then fled the school on foot.

The stabbing set off a major police response as officers swarmed the school, placing it on lockdown, and appeared to be searching nearby neighborhoods for the teen suspect.

The student who was stabbed was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he remained in stable condition Friday.

According to police, the teen stabbing suspect was found late Thursday standing outside the North Miami Beach Police station, and was taken into custody.

He said he "did something bad at school and wanted to turn himself in to police," the report said.

The teen didn't want to say what happened to the knife and didn't want to say where his phone, backpack or shoes ended up, the report said.

The 16-year-old was arrested and is facing charges including attempted felony murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and exhibition of a weapon on school grounds.

During the teen suspect's bond court appearance Friday, his mother said he was being bullied at school. The judge responded that it was no excuse for stabbing another student.

The teen was ordered to stay in juvenile detention for 21 days, and prosecutors said they were reviewing whether the case should be moved to adult court.