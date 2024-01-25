Police search for student who stabbed schoolmate at North Miami Beach High School

A student was airlifted to the hospital after a stabbing at North Miami Beach High School Thursday afternoon.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a major police presence at the school on Northeast 167th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed they responded to a call in the area of the school and were airlifting a pediatric trauma alert patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Officers could be seen closing off a sports field with yellow crime scene tape.

According to Miami-Dade Schools police, two male students agreed to meet at the bleachers on campus and got into a fistfight. During that fight, one of them pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in his left side.

The attacker fled and police were still searching for him.

The student who was stabbed is in stable condition.

A spokesperson from Miami-Dade County Public Schools said a student was hospitalized for injuries after an "isolated altercation."

"As a precaution, North Miami Beach Senior High School is currently on a secure, and a controlled dismissal is underway," the statement said.

