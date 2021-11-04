Miami-Dade

Teen Taken Into Custody After SWAT Situation Outside NW Miami-Dade Home

Miami-Dade Police were at the home, located near NW 49th Avenue and 23rd Street, to serve a warrant for firearms possession

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

SWAT units took a 17-year-old into custody early Thursday morning after a situation outside a northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police were at the home in the Brownsville neighborhood, located near NW 49th Avenue and 23rd Street, to serve a warrant for firearms possession.

According to police, shots were fired from the home and officers returned fire. No one was struck.

The person inside the home barricaded themselves but was later taken into custody.

Police have not released any information on the teen's identity or details surrounding the incident at the home. An investigation continues at this time.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police DepartmentSWAT
