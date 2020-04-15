coronavirus outbreak

Tell Us: COVID-19 in Your Local Assisted Living Facility?

Are you concerned about a family member or a friend at a nursing home or assisted living facility? Do you have information about a facility? We want to hear from you.

There are over 500 cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities across Florida like nursing homes and assisted living facilities. But the state would not tell us the addresses or names of the facilities impacted.

We have received  multiple tips from family members, friends and employees. We are committed to continue reporting on this story.

