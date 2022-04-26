first alert weather

Temperatures Rise Tuesday in South Florida With Higher Storm Chances Into Weekend

Winds turn a little more southerly and that will likely keep a few more showers and storms around for Wednesday

South Florida will be feeling the heat over the course of the work week with an increased chance of storms rolling through the area just in time for the weekend.

We remain locked into this slightly breezy and mostly rain-free pattern for your Tuesday. Temperatures remain consistent as well with morning mid-70s followed by typical mid-80s for the afternoon.

The breeze will keep a high risk of rip currents in play for yet another day.

Winds turn a little more southerly and that will likely keep a few more showers and storms around for Wednesday. Rain chances bounce a little further Thursday as our next front arrives.

This front will stall in our area and keep the humidity and rain chances in the 40-50% range through at least the first half of the weekend. Highs will take a bit of a dip late this week and early weekend before returning to the mid-80s early next week.

