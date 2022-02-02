first alert weather

Temps Rising to Seasonable Numbers Starting Wednesday in South Florida

The near-record setting low temperatures from last weekend in South Florida are a distant memory with temperatures rising back to seasonable numbers in the coming days.

We are now locked into a breezy and milder pattern. You can look for morning temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s with afternoon highs back to the mid to upper 70s.

The only real downside will be for those trying to pull off a boat or beach day. We have a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory in effect. This could linger for a few days.

Temperatures will continue to rise between now and the end of the week. In fact, we could touch 80 degrees by Friday. 

The weekend looks pretty decent at this point. We could see a few extra clouds, but spotty showers will likely hold off until Monday. Temperatures are holding steady with morning numbers in the upper 60s and daytime highs near 80.

A weak front will bring a few extra showers and a slight cool-down early next week.

