The Hyundai Air and Sea Show: What Miami Can Expect This Memorial Day Weekend

Well, it’s officially Summer in South Florida as the Hyundai Air and Sea Show rolls down to Miami Beach this weekend.

The “Greatest Show Above the Earth” will start on Saturday, May 27th and end on Sunday, May 28th, with some exciting events, which will be sure to please veterans and people of all ages.

The event will start daily at 12:00 PM ET and be located between 11th street and 14th street on Ocean Drive.

Guests who arrive on time will be able to experience the first portion of the show, which will feature professional jet skiers, the ThunderCats boat racing exhibition and the Cigarette Offshore Powerboat Racing Demonstration.

After the sea portion, the skies will be filled with the country’s finest state-of-the-art military technology including Parachute teams, jet demonstrations, air and sea search and rescue exercises and much more.

The event will also feature the Florida Power and Light Display Village, just east of Lummus Park, which will have flight and navigation simulators, tactical training equipment, rifle range simulators and will even have a U.S. Army M1A2 Tank for families to enjoy.

The Air and Sea Show will also have special guests like former NFL Tight End Rob Gronkowski in attendance alongside country music artists Breland, Big & Rich, Chris Janson, and more.

The schedule to the event is as follows:

Saturday, May 27: U.S. ARMY SaluteFest™ (1:00PM -10:00PM)

⦁ MUSIC ACTS: Chris Janson, BRELAND, JVKE and more!

⦁ U.S. Army Golden Knights Nighttime Pyro Parachute Demonstration

⦁ U.S. Army 82nd Airborne “All American” Chorus

⦁ The U.S. Army Band, mesmerizing 500 Drone Aerial Show, Interactive Army Display Village and Fireworks extravaganza

⦁ Attendees can also expect to see the U.S. Army's top equipment, innovations, and career opportunities on display.

Sunday, May 28: Music Explosion® presented by Hyundai (6:30PM - 9:00PM)

⦁ Featuring Country Music Stars Big & Rich

⦁ U.S. Air Force Band

⦁ Veterans Florida Fireworks Extravaganza

SEA EVENTS:

TIME: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM



Demonstrations:



⦁ “Thundercat” Boat Exhibition

⦁ Cigarette Offshore Powerboat Exhibition

⦁ Flyboard Demonstration

⦁ Jet Ski Freestyle Exhibition

AIR EVENTS:

TIME: 1:00 PM - 6:30 PM



Demonstrations and Fly-bys:



⦁ USAF F-35 Lightning ll

⦁ USAF F-15 Eagle

⦁ USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon

⦁ USAF A-10 Thunderbolt

⦁ USAF T-6’s

⦁ USAF B-52 Bomber

⦁ USAF B-1 Bomber

⦁ USAF B-2 Bomber

⦁ USAF Heritage Flight

⦁ USAF C-17 Global Master III

⦁ USAF C-130J Hercules

⦁ USAF KC-135 Stratotanker

⦁ USAF C-5 Galaxy

⦁ US ARMY AH-64 Apache Helicopter

⦁ US NAVY Legacy Flight

Team Demonstrations

⦁ U.S. ARMY Golden Knights Parachute Team

⦁ U.S. NAVY Leap Frogs Parachute Team

⦁ British Army Red Devils Parachute Regiment

⦁ USAF Honor Guard Drill Team

Precision Exercises

⦁ USAF 920th Combat Search & Rescue Demo

⦁ U.S. Army Special Operations Demo

⦁ USCG Air Sea Rescue Demo

⦁ U.S. Customs Border Protection Drug Interdiction Demo