These 7 South Florida restaurants made Yelp's top 100 places to eat in 2024

It is no surprise that South Florida is home to some of the most delicious cuisine.

Yelp has released its list of top 100 restaurants to eat in 2024 and seven South Florida eateries made the cut.

Whether you're looking for a quick bite to eat, or a delectable dining experience, the following restaurants are just a drive away in sunny South Florida:

#5 Fratellino in Coral Gables

This Coral Gables hot spot is known for its delectable pastas, service and homey environment filled with family photos.

Chef-owner Beto DiCarlo is a 3rd-generation restaurateur and uses his family recipes to keep the customers coming back.

This eatery even made Yelp's Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2022.

If you go, start your meal with a complimentary do-it-yourself bruschetta, then, choose from a wide range of appetizers and entrees.

Reservations are a must at this snug white-tablecloth restaurant and if you go, you can't miss their most popular dish‚ Agnolotti di Pera—pasta pockets filled with a ricotta-pear blend in a light cream sauce with figs.

#34 Amy's French Bakery & Bistro in Pompano Beach

After snagging the 42 spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2019, Amy's French Bakery & Bistro is back with its beloved breakfast pastries ranging from almond croissants to Nutella crepes and more.

Yelpers raved about the bakehouse's pan au chocolat and bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on a house-baked baguette.

Nestled in Pompano Beach and opened by French owners Laurent and Silvia Demoss in 2018, this restaurant is one you won't want to miss.

#56 Bunbury in Miami

Bunbury is bringing flavorful Argentinian cuisine to Miami.

Yelpers love it for its speakeasy-style ambiance, with a secret door leading into its restaurant and wine bar decorate with floor-to-ceiling bookcases.

If you're looking for a delectable meal, try their spaghetti con estofado. You will not be disappointed.

#70 How Ya Dough’n in Boca Raton

How Ya Dough'n was born in the Goodman family’s Boca Raton backyard in 2020.

During the pandemic, this wood-fired pizzeria started sharing their love for pizza with neighbors and friends, which turned into taking orders over Instagram, before opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant near Highland Beach.

If you're looking to try their pizza, try their pistachio pizza made with havarti and truffle oil or their stracciatella with basil and pesto.

#73 Bulegreen Cafe Yard in Oakland Park

At the heart of Oakland Park’s Culinary Arts District, this all-day rustic brunch spot is serving up delicious sandwiches salads, smoothies and more.

Returning to this year’s list after landing the number 27 spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020, Bulegreen Cafe Yard is back with delectable dishes like the Breakfast Pillow which includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, American cheese, mayo inside a tortilla and their Brazilian pao de queijo.

#86 Twice Removed in Fort Lauderdale

Twice Removed in Fort Lauderdale is definitely the spot to go if you love gastropub-style food with endless possibilities.

The owner Drew Baker has turned a lifelong obsession with French fries and turned it into South Florida’s first fry-centric restaurant.

Among the dishes highlighted most by yelpers were the beer-battered fried pickles, jerk chicken gyros and oaxaca cheeseburgers.

#97 KUBO Asian Fusion & Bar in Fort Lauderdale

KUBO is a modern twist on Japanese, Thai and Filipino cuisine.

Owners Germel and Engilbert Epres have elevated Asian street food with their classic chicken gyoza and red sea ramen.

In the mood for something sweet and spicy? Try their deep-fried, Thai sweet chili-sauced KUBO Wings.