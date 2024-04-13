These are the most dangerous intersections in South Florida, according to experts

On the busy roads of Broward or Miami Dade counties, there are many intersections that are known as hot spots for accidents to happen.

According to statistics collected by local, state, and federal officials, there are certain intersections that have a higher number of collisions compared to others.

"Whenever police are called to a scene, they file a report, and then all the way up to, unfortunately, if there's a fatality, that goes through a process with the government, and they gather those statistics, so that's where the bulk of this data comes from," explained Bob Pishue, traffic analyst with INRIX.

INRIX is one of the leading providers of data and insight into traffic worldwide. Traffic experts from the group gathered a list of the most dangerous intersections using the collected data.

"I looked at a couple of different things. So, I looked at what intersections did local city-state officials report as having the most collisions either at the intersection or influenced by the intersection, minus the highways," Pishue said.

INRIX lists the following intersections as the top six with the most collisions:

NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY & SHERIDAN STREET

STATE ROAD 7 & SHERIDAN STREET

N PARK ROAD & SHERIDAN STREET

SW 87TH AVE & BIRD ROAD

SW 97TH AVE & BIRD ROAD

SW 147TH AVE & N KENDALL DRIVE

This list is based off research collected between 2017 and 2021.

Experts with INRIX tell NBC6 that data takes a long time because there's a lot of follow-ups with hospitals to confirm injuries and fatalities.

To navigate these scary intersections safely, drivers are encouraged to remember the following key practices: watch your speed, pay attention to the road, avoid distractions, and never drive under the influence.

Their latest research did not include numbers from major highways.