These are the most congested highways and streets in Miami-Dade

If you're one of the unlucky persons that has to drive to work in the post-covid era than you've probably felt the impact of Miami-Dade becoming one of the most congested metropolitan areas in the world.

With Miami's traffic rising 30% from 2021 to 2022, residents have lost over 105 hours in their commute, according to INRIX.

That means that drivers lost that time by traveling in the hours of traffic versus the hours when there is no traffic and costing us money says Bob Pishue, a traffic analyst with INRIX.

With traffic at an all-time high, INRIX analyzed which were the most congested highways and streets in the city, and if you've sat in one of these highways during rush hour, the results may not surprise you.

According to Pishue, the worst sector is in the southbound lanes of US-1 between SW 100th Street and SW 168th street, losing a total of 37 hours, with peak rush hour starting at 5:00 PM ET.

The second worst is Ives Dairy Road traveling eastbound from NE 199th Street to Biscayne Blvd in the morning rush hour at 8:00 AM ET losing a total of 35 hours.

The morning commute at 8:00 AM ET in the Dolphin Expressway between the Palmetto Expressway and I-95 makes the list at 3 with 32 hours lost in traffic.

Number 4 is that stretch of US-1 westbound from South Miami Ave to Rosaro Ave in Coral Gables, with a total of 30 hours lost during the afternoon rush hour at 4:00 PM ET.

And rounding off the top 5, is heading off the 826 westbound from Biscayne Blvd. to NW 7th Ave extension near Miami Gardens and North Miami with 30 hours lost, as well.

While these results may seem worrisome, there is a proverbial "light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel" as rush hours have actually gotten shorter post-Covid.

"What we have seen in a lot of places too, is that while especially on some major interstates, while traffic is as bad as pre-COVID level at 5:00 or 6:00 in the afternoon, it sort of tapered off by 7:00 PM, as opposed to the old days when it took until 8:00 PM," Bob Pishue told NBC6.

"So we have seen that go to where it's just as intense, it's just not as intense for as long. And that's the same with the morning commute as well."

Here are the top 20 most congested highways in Miami, according to INRIX: