These Florida counties have the highest GDP growth in the state

Three South Florida counties topped the list of the places in the state with the highest GDP growth — and one of them ranks among the top 10 in the United States.

According to a study by SmartAsset, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have the highest GDP growth in the state of Florida in 2024.

Palm Beach County, at No. 3, has a GDP growth of $59,622 and ranks 20th nationally.

Broward County has a GDP growth of $74,469 and is ranked 12th nationally.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Credit: SmartAsset

And finally, Miami-Dade County tops the list with $104,919 in GDP growth. It also ranks 9th in the country, surpassing Dallas, Texas. Other counties in the top 10 include Los Angeles at No. 1, followed by Harris County in Texas, Cook County in Illinois, New York and San Diego.

SmartAsset's study identifies places across the U.S. that are receiving the most incoming investment across three metrics: business establishment growth, GDP growth and new building permits.

The study looked at the change in the number of businesses established over 3 years, meaning whether people were starting new business ventures in the area. Miami-Dade had 8.6% growth, Palm Beach at 2.85%, and Broward at 352.32%.