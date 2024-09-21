These two Miami pizzerias were named among the best in the world

Two of the top pizzerias in the world are right here in South Florida, according to a new list from one of the preeminent pie rankers.

The "Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World" from Italy-based ranker "Top 50 Pizza" was released this month and has two local spots listed in their top 100.

Coming in at No. 45 is Miami Beach's La Leggenda on Espanola Way.

Founded by a man born into a family of Italian pizza makers, Giovanni Gagliardi, La Leggenda is known for its Pizza Napoletana and gluten-free pizza dough.

At No. 55 on the list is O' Munaciello, originally from Florence, Italy, but now with locations in the MiMo District and on Coral Way.

O' Munaciello brand its pizza "true Neapolitan," with "dough that rises for 48 hours, the best Italian products, and a wood-fired oven."

La Leggenda had come in at No. 9 on the ranker's "Top 50 Pizza USA 2024" list, while O' Munaciello was at No. 11.

The No. 1 pizza spot on the world list this year is Manhattan's Una Pizza Napoletana. It's the third year in a row that the the Lower East Side eatery has been crowned as the top spot.

At No. 2 there was a tie between Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples, Italy, and I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci in Caserta, Italy.

Rounding out the top five were The Pizza Bar On 38th in Tokyo, Japan, Confine in Milan, Italy, and Napoli On The Road in London, England.

Click here for the full list of the top 100.