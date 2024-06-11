‘They need us': Nonprofit Angels for Humanity works to help children in need in Haiti

Judith Joseph is the CEO and founder of Angels for Humanity, a nonprofit she started in 2016 which provides shoes, clothes, toys, and other items to children in underserved communities.

She started off small in 2006, hosting toy drives for kids in Miami.

“We do toy distribution for the children in Little Haiti, Liberty City, and Overtown,” Joseph said.

Years later, she expanded her outreach to Haiti.

“In Haiti, it’s a whole different story,” Joseph said. “It’s beyond poverty. We’re talking about kids walking for miles barefoot to go to school in a rural section of Haiti.”

Joseph went on missions there at least once a year, donating food, school supplies, clothes, shoes, and providing medical and dental services to children.

It’s a mission Joseph says she’s had to pause due to the ongoing violence and unrest in Haiti.

“None of these things can be done because of the situation in Haiti,” she said. “It’s really, really devastating. It’s like we abandoned them, but safety first.”

Joseph was born and raised in Port-Au-Prince and came to the U.S. in 1981. She says, for her, this is personal.

“This is about my country,” Joseph said. “These children are my children, and I see me in them.”

In 2021, Joseph decided to pivot, expanding her outreach to Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.

“The charity has to keep doing the work,” Joseph said. “We figured poor children are poor children. They need us. They need an angel. Try to be an angel.”