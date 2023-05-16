Thieves Snatch Family's Food Truck From Tamarac Parking Lot

A family is scrounging all their savings after their livelihood — a $40,000 food truck — was stolen back in April in the middle of a rainstorm in just minutes.

Ricardo Aguilar, 17, is one of a family of five that put their heart and soul into Antojitos Poblanos Taqueria.

“We had the family business since I was like 8 years old," Aguilar said. "At first, we started in a small location, just a grill and a fridge. We did that for four years, and we got the food truck for eight years. To me, that's my whole life — I learned how to cook, grill, and it being taken away from me takes a part of myself away as well."

The family parked the food truck in a Tamarac parking lot when they weren’t using it. They never thought it would eventually be stolen from there. Surveillance video captured the truck getting stolen in the middle of a downpour.

“It was a white minivan that came during the storm before they patrolled the area to make sure there was no one around, and right when the rain poured heavily, they came in, hooked up the food truck, and left," Aguilar said. "At first, we were a bit shocked and afraid. We wanted it to be towed away, we didn’t want it to be stolen, because that's where we make all of our money from.”

Being in that food truck made Aguilar want to become a business owner.

“I want to take over our family business and expand it into restaurants and more food trucks as well," he said.

Now the Aguilars say they’re working to buy a new food truck and re-brand their business soon.