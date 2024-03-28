Police arrest 3rd suspect who allegedly raped teen in abandoned Miami-Dade house

Police have arrested a third man who allegedly sexually assaulted a runaway teen in an abandoned house in northwest Miami-Dade last week.

Kenneth Alexander Walker Jr., 48, was arrested Tuesday and faces several charges, including sexual battery of a minor, lewd and lascivious conduct on a child and false imprisonment, according to an arrest affidavit. Police also arrested Robert DeArmas and Livingstone Martin, both 35 years old, on Saturday in connection with the assault.

The victim, who is 15 years old, told police she met with the suspects Friday at an abandoned home near Northwest 18th Avenue and 43rd Street in northwest Miami-Dade, where they offered her molly, marijuana and tobacco and assaulted her several times, according to arrest reports.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photos of Kenneth Alexander Walker Jr., Robert DeArmas and Livingstone Martin

DeArmas and Martin face multiple charges, including sexual battery and contributing with delinquency and dependency of a child. All three suspects remain in jail as of Thursday.

The teen's mother told NBC6 earlier this week that her daughter had run away from home before meeting with the suspects and ran away again after the assaults.

"As a mother, I feel terrible. It was a shock," she said in Spanish. "Imagine me as an adult woman, it made me feel horrible. Imagine a girl, a 15-year-old girl. My daughter needs help, I want to get her to a facility. She needs to be rescued."