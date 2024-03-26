Mom makes desperate plea for help after daughter allegedly assaulted by trio

A mother of a runaway teen is speaking out after her daughter says she was sexually assaulted by three men, two of whom are currently behind bars.

Robert DeArmas and Livingstone Martin, both 35 years old, were arrested on Saturday and are facing multiple charges, including sexual battery and contributing with delinquency and dependency of a child after a teen who had run away from home accused them of raping her on Friday.

According to the arrest report, the victim left her home on Thursday after not getting along with her mother. The unidentified teen told police she walked to a nearby plaza, where she got a ride to an abandoned house near Northwest 18th Avenue and 43rd Street in northwest Miami-Dade, where she met the suspects.

Miami-Dade Corrections Robert DeArmas and Livingstone Martin

DeArmas asked the teen how old she was and she replied she was 16, the report said. The victim told detectives she was “offered molly with marijuana to smoke, along with an opened Crush soda.”

The victim said the assault continued until someone knocked on the door and she was able to leave the abandoned house.

The victim’s mother said her daughter is traumatized by what happened and she has run away from home again.

“I’m waiting for the police to find her again,” she told NBC6.

Her mother stated she asked a judge for help to admit her into a facility where she could get the help she needs.

"As a mother, I feel terrible. It was a shock," she said in Spanish. "Imagine me as an adult woman, it made me feel horrible. Imagine a girl, a 15-year-old girl. My daughter needs help, I want to get her to a facility. She needs to be rescued."

The mother is wishing for her daughter to come back home.

"We will help her like we’ve always helped and protected her," she said.

In the report, three men are mentioned and accused of sexual assault, but only two have been identified and arrested by Miami-Dade Police. Police also spoke to two witnesses — women who stated they heard of the defendants having a minor inside the home.

Martin and Dearmas appeared in front of a judge on Sunday. They are still in jail, held without bond.