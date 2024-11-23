‘This is a pretty big loss for us': Memorial set up for fallen Palm Beach motor deputies killed in crash

A memorial of flowers and flags sits near the site where three Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies were struck on Southern Boulevard Thursday, killing two of them and gravely injuring the third.

Jesus Mendez said he watched the news coverage and felt compelled to show support.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I wanted to do it at a safe distance in an open area where people can come lay their flowers and pay their respects,” Mendez said, as he set up the memorial.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller died at Saint Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday, less than an hour after they were airlifted there.

Waller had 18 years in law enforcement, and Paez had 36 years. Stunned, Paez’s friends shared how special he was to them.

“This is a pretty big loss for us, and I can’t imagine what the families and law enforcement he worked with are going through; that guy was really special,” said one friend.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the trio of motormen was checking for speeders on Southern Boulevard near Lion Country Safari around 9 a.m. Thursday, when an SUV driver slammed into them while trying to avoid a slow-moving car.

Dashcam video, provided by a passing driver, showed the deputies standing on the shoulder, working on one of the motorcycles that wouldn’t start just minutes before the crash.

The driver of the SUV isn’t currently facing criminal charges. FHP is taking a closer look to investigate the crash, with help from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Groups that support families of fallen law enforcement officers say they will be there for the deputies’ loved ones when they are ready.

“The very first thing is to let them know they’re not alone,” said Tanya Barrett, the Executive Director of The McDavid Group Charities. “That’s important—to provide resources, people they can talk to, and help them make those connections so they know they’re not alone.”