Palm Beach County

2 Palm Beach motorcycle deputies killed, a third hospitalized after crash

The crash happened on State Road 80 in Loxahatchee, in western Palm Beach

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Palm Beach County Sheriff's motorcycle deputies were killed and a third was fighting for his life after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash happened on State Road 80 in Loxahatchee, in western Palm Beach.

Sheriff's Office officials confirmed two deputies were killed as a result of the crash. The third was rushed to a local hospital and was fighting for his life.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the three damaged motorcycles on the ground next to an SUV, which also had heavy front-end damage.

No other information was immediately known.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Sheriff’s Office
