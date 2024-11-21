2 Palm Beach motorcycle deputies killed, a third hospitalized after crash

Two Palm Beach County Sheriff's motorcycle deputies were killed and a third was fighting for his life after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash happened on State Road 80 in Loxahatchee, in western Palm Beach.

Sheriff's Office officials confirmed two deputies were killed as a result of the crash. The third was rushed to a local hospital and was fighting for his life.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the three damaged motorcycles on the ground next to an SUV, which also had heavy front-end damage.

No other information was immediately known.

